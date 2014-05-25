Barkley better off at Everton, says Carsley

The England midfielder, who has been included in Roy Hodgson's squad for the FIFA World Cup, has been in sparkling form for Roberto Martinez's side this season.

His displays for Everton have earned him not only international recognition, but also a host of admirers at other clubs who may be tempted to launch a bid for his services.

But Carsley, who played for Everton between 2002 and 2006, believes Barkley would be better off staying at the club - echoing the sentiments of manager Martinez.

"Roberto Martinez is spot-on to suggest that Goodison Park is the perfect place for Ross Barkley," the 40-year-old wrote in The Liverpool Echo.

"He's an Evertonian, the fans love him and the club stuck by him during his injuries which I'm sure he'll always be grateful for.

"Obviously if Ross makes a big impact with England at the World Cup this summer we'll get all the inevitable transfer gossip rumours but the truth is that Ross would be better off staying at Everton and I reckon he's clever enough to realise that."

Carsley cited the example of Jack Rodwell, who left Everton to join Manchester City in 2012, as a warning of what can happen when a promising players leaves the club that has given him his breakthrough.

"The grass is not always greener," he added.

"A couple of years ago Jack Rodwell was a top Premier League midfielder with Everton who had just broken into the England team.

"I know he's had injuries but I haven't heard of him since he went to Manchester City."