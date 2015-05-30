Barkley break to benefit Everton - Jones

Everton expect to see the best of Ross Barkley next term after the midfielder has enjoyed a welcome break.

Barkley has spent the last two off-seasons on international duty, with England Under-20s two years ago and his country's senior squad at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

However, the 21-year-old has been left out of England's squad for the Under-21 European Championship and will get the chance to rest up after internationals against Republic of Ireland and Slovenia on June 7 and 14.

Everton assistant manager Graeme Jones told the club's official website: "What Ross needs to is get a break from football.

"He's having a week off now, then he’ll go away with England - which will help keep his levels of fitness up - and then have a complete switch-off.

"Then I think he will reflect on everything and will come back fresher, hungrier and more aware. So we are excited to see his progress next season.

"After a while, your freshness leaves you and you can become a little bit stale, and Ross gives everything he has got every single day.

"He loves football and has got the right attitude and right aptitude for the job. It's just that they [players] are human beings - they are not machines or robots - and like everybody they need a break in order to get stronger."