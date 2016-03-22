Barnes: Don't judge Klopp on this season

John Barnes does not expect Jurgen Klopp to guide Liverpool to silverware this campaign, but is hopeful the German can lead the Anfield side to glory in 2016-17 if he manages to bring in two or three world-class signings.

Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League and are out of the FA Cup but can still win the Europa League in Klopp's first season in charge at Anfield, with the Merseyside club set to take on the German's former team Borussia Dortmund in the last eight.

However, Barnes believes Klopp should not be judged if they end up empty-handed this campaign.

"I'll be much more expectant of Liverpool next season when he's had his pre-season, when he's brought in his own players," the former Liverpool midfielder - speaking as brand ambassador for titanbet.co.uk - told Omnisport.

"The hope Liverpool fans and I have is that when we have seen them play the way he wants them to play, against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, you can see that he has them moving in the right direction.

"So we have to give him this season and next season when he's had four weeks to work with them pre-season, bringing in his own players, he'll be fine.

"I don't think we necessarily need an overhaul, I think what we need to do is get more quality at the top end. We've got lots of good squad players, lots of good team players.

"We've got very good players, but I still think we need probably two or three players with star quality.

"Think of an example, when Chelsea won the league they signed [Cesc] Fabregas and [Diego] Costa, two players of quality that actually won them the league, supplemented by their other eight players who are very good players."