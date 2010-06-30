Barrera eyes move to Europe

Prior to the tournament in South Africa, the Gunners were rumoured to be interested in bringing the 23-year-old into Emirates Stadium, after he scored 14 goals from midfield for Mexican side UNAM Pumas last season.

However, interest in the winger is now thought to have grown throughout the continent with Manchester United, Tottenham and Lazio thought to be keen on snaring Barrera.

Having made three lively substitute appearances prior to Mexico’s elimination by Argentina on Sunday, winning the penalty that led to his side's second goal against France, Barrera is hopeful that the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Harry Redknapp will take a further look at him.

And he could find himself alongside fellow Mexicans Javier Hernandez - who becomes the first Mexican to sign for Manchester United in July - Arsenal's Carlos Vela and Spurs' Giovani dos Santos at Old Trafford, Emirates Stadium or White Hart Lane next season, something he is very keen on.

“I hope I can go abroad to play in a traditional club in Europe,” he said.

"I like Spanish football, the Italian, English - I like various styles of the game. I aspire to that. I want to be in a good team, that's all I want."

Neither United, Spurs nor Arsenal are believed to have made a formal offer for Barrera yet, but Serie A side Lazio have reportedly had an initial loan offer for the wideman turned down.

