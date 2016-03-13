Barry denies Costa bit him

Gareth Barry has denied suggestions Diego Costa attempted to bite him during Everton's 2-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea on Saturday.

The pair were involved in a confrontation that resulted in Costa's dismissal in the 84th minute, shortly after former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's double sent Everton into the semi-finals.

Barry, who was booked for his part in the incident, was later shown a red card for his challenge on Cesc Fabregas.

Everton coach Roberto Martinez said his midfielder was unconcerned by the tussle with Costa, while Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink joked he could watch the film 'Anger Management' with his striker.

The Spain international denied attempting to bite his opponent, and his claims have been supported by the former England international on social media.

"Seen a lot of talk about the incident involving me and Diego Costa in the game last night. For the record Diego did not bite me," said Barry in a Fanzai post verified by Everton when contacted by Omnisport.