Barry Robson keeping cards close to his chest for Aberdeen’s clash with Saints
By PA Staff published
Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson gave nothing away regarding team news for Tuesday’s visit of St Johnstone.
Goalkeeper Joe Lewis has missed several games through illness while Ross McCrorie suffered a serious-looking injury at Motherwell on Saturday, but Robson was playing his cards close to his chest.
Marley Watkins (foot) will definitely remain out along with long-term absentees Andrew Considine (knee) and Michael Devlin (ankle).
St Johnstone have forwards Michael O’Halloran and Nadir Ciftci closing in on comebacks from hamstring injuries, although both might have to wait for the weekend.
Cammy MacPherson faces several weeks on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder again but Melker Hallberg returns from suspension and several of Saints’ recent signings got game time in a friendly against Falkirk on Friday.
Chris Kane, Shaun Rooney, Craig Bryson and David Wotherspoon are long-term absentees.
