RANKED! The Premier League's top ten appearance makers

In his 24th Premier League season, James Milner has finally broken the record for the most Premier League appearances.

During his career, the midfielder played for Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Brighton, also earning 61 England caps from 2009 to 2016.

And after his record-breaking 654th Premier League appearance, FourFourTwo looks back on who joins him on the elite list.

=10. Rio Ferdinand - 504 appearances

Rio Ferdinand twice became the world's most expensive defender (Image credit: Getty Images)

Long before we were privileged to witness his sublime co-commentary lines such as ‘Ballon D’Or’ (x7), Rio Ferdinand was one of the league’s greatest ever defenders.

Six seasons at West Ham from 1995 to 2001 were followed by two at Leeds, before he left for Manchester United in a world record fee for a defender.

Six Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and 11 years later, he moved to QPR, where his 11 appearances are best forgotten.

=10. Steven Gerrard - 504 appearances

'This does not slip now' said Stevie (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of only three players on this list to have made all their Premier League appearances for the same club, Steven Gerrard’s league career reads like a cautionary tale.

Inarguably one of the best midfielders in the world, Gerrard stuck with Liverpool over a potential move to Chelsea, winning the 2005 Champions League, two FA Cups, and three League Cups.

But despite his leadership, Liverpool finished second in the league three times, famously falling short in 2013/14 when their captain’s slip gifted Chelsea a victory and handed the title to Manchester City. Within a year, Gerrard had signed for LA Galaxy.

9. Jamie Carragher - 508 appearances

Two members of the 2005/06 PFA Team of the Year (Image credit: Getty Images)

One-club man Jamie Carragher overcame his boyhood Everton allegiance to spend his entire senior career in Liverpool’s backline across 17 seasons.

Like Gerrard, he was integral in Liverpool’s ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ in 2005, but never lifted the Premier League title in an era where it was traded between Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Nowadays you can catch Carra arguing with Gary Neville, lambasting Mo Salah, or apologising for saying embarrassing things on live television.

8. Mark Schwarzer - 514 appearances

Schwarzer laid the foundations for the Premier League glory years on Teesside (Image credit: PA)

The only foreign player on the list, Schwarzer certainly earned his spot, as the Australian played in the Premier League until his release from Leicester aged 43.

The goalkeeper was first brought to Europe by Dynamo Dresden, then moved to Kaiserslautern, but made his English football debut with Bradford.

From there, he made his Premier League debut for Middlesbrough, staying there for 12 seasons, before spending five years at Fulham and fulfilling back-up roles at Chelsea and Leicester.

7. Emile Heskey - 516 appearances

Emile Heskey scored 130 league goals across his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

While he may have been maligned at times, no one can question Heskey’s longevity and dedication, as he is the only striker to make the top ten.

He debuted with Leicester in 1995, then earned his big move to Liverpool and played 61 times for England, despite competition from the likes of Wayne Rooney, Michael Owen, and Peter Crouch.

Stints at Birmingham, Wigan, and Aston Villa followed, and he bowed out with two seasons at Bolton after a spell with Newcastle Jets in Australia.

6. Gary Speed - 535 appearances

Speed held the Premier League appearance record until David James surpassed him

The late great Gary Speed actually played 677 league matches, a total that would top this list, but that includes appearances in the Championship and old Division 1.

The Welsh midfielder made over 200 top-tier appearances for both Leeds and Newcastle, but is remembered fondly by Everton and Bolton fans too.

His death in 2011 is a tragedy that the football world continues to feel.

5. David James - 572

David James was first choice for England's 2010 World Cup campaign (Image credit: PA)

David James has saved the most Premier League penalties (13), has the most appearances by a goalkeeper, and held the record for clean sheets before Petr Cech swooped in.

His 214 appearances at Liverpool kickstarted a Premier League career that took him to Aston Villa, West Ham, Man City, and Portsmouth, where he won the 2008 FA Cup.

It’s a shame he’s best remembered amongst the younger generation for picking that Cristiano Ronaldo freekick out of his net.

4. Frank Lampard - 609 appearances

Lampard scored 29 goals for England in 106 caps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lampard Junior left West Ham after six seasons to join Chelsea, where he became one of the greatest goalscoring midfielders the modern game has seen.

His 171 Premier League goals supercharged Chelsea’s growth through the Roman Abramovich years and turned the Blues into the behemoth they are today.

After three Premier Leagues, four FA Cups, and a Champions League, Lamps still has the appetite to go promotion-hunting as a manager with Coventry, continuing to delight fans with his sudden deadpan post-match interviews.

3. Ryan Giggs - 632 appearances

Giggs is one of only 51 players to have made over 1000 appearances worldwide (Image credit: Getty Images)

It should be noted that Giggsy made 672 top-flight appearances, but his first two seasons in the old First Division don’t count towards his Premier League total.

An entire career at Manchester United saw him lift a staggering 35 trophies, before bowing out in 2014 a season after Alex Ferguson retired.

The Welshman held the appearance record until 2017, but can still boast over 1000 career appearances.

2. Gareth Barry - 653 appearances

Barry played with Milner at Aston Villa and Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Aston Villa’s books for 11 years, Barry joined Man City in a £12m move in 2009, as he lifted his sole league title thanks to Sergio Aguero's immortal strike three years later.

From 2002 to 2017, Barry played over 30 matches in every Premier League season, including three years at Everton, before he eventually wound down at West Brom.

His record had stood for nine years.

1. James Milner - 654 appearances

Class is permanent (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League’s Mr Reliable has finally achieved the record that he has so patiently waited for during his three years at Brighton, as a hamstring injury ruled him out of almost all of the 2024/25 season.

Once the youngest player to score in the Premier League, his time at Leeds, Newcastle, and Aston Villa brought a move to Manchester City, where he won two titles, before eight seasons at Liverpool helped the club achieve their most success since the 1980s.

Now, many Ribenas later at new wave Premier League side Brighton, 'Boring Milner' may have finally proved he’s not so boring after all.