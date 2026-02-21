Watch Man City vs Newcastle today as Pep Guardiola's side look to close the gap on Arsenal, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Man City vs Newcastle key information • Date: Saturday, 21 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Manchester City are continuing to rub their hands together, given the recent fortunes of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Newcastle United are on a three-game unbeaten streak and could do the Gunners a huge favour in Saturday's evening kick-off, after a big win in Europe in midweek.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Man City vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Man City vs Newcastle for free?

We’ve found a way for you to watch Man City vs Newcastle for free in the US.

Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Walmart+ and you’ll get one month of Peacock Premium included at no extra cost — no upfront payment required.

Since Peacock is broadcasting the match, this gives you full access for the game (and plenty more) completely free during the trial period.

Watch Man City vs Newcastle from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Man City vs Newcastle is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Man City vs Newcastle in the UK

Man City vs Newcastle is this week's Saturday evening kick-off in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

Discovery+ is the dedicated streaming platform for all Warner Bros. Discovery content until March 26, which includes TNT Sports. TNT Sports coverage is reserved for the 'Premium' subscription, which costs £30.99 a month.

Watch Man City vs Newcastle in the US

Man City vs Newcastle is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, the official streaming platform of NBC Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year. Or as alluded to earlier you can use our Walmart+/Peacock trick.

How to watch Man City vs Newcastle in Australia

Fans in Australia can watchMan City vs Newcastle through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Man City vs Newcastle: Premier League preview

Manchester City will be hoping to continue to keep the pressure on struggling leaders Arsenal, after the latter slipped up again at Wolves in the latest twist in the Premier League title race.

After beating Salford 2-0 in the FA Cup last weekend, Pep Guardiola's side is looking to make it eight games unbeaten and could go within just two points of the Gunners with victory against Newcastle.

Erling Haaland has been declared fit after a recent injury woe, with Savinho also set to return from his recent spell on the sidelines. This game will unfortunately come too soon for fellow Jeremy Doku.

Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi and John Stones are also fit to play, but Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic will also definitely miss the contest at the Etihad Stadium.

As for Newcastle, the Magpies are bidding to follow up on a brilliant 6-1 win against Qarabag in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week.

Anthony Gordon scored four times, including a first-ever European hat-trick, grabbing the match ball in a brilliant individual display in Baku.

That win ensured a third success in a row for Eddie Howe's side, after beating both Tottenham and Aston Villa in succession.

Lewis Miley (dead leg), along with Bruno Guimaraes and Tino Livramento are also unavailable, and will both be big misses at the Etihad Stadium.

Team News

Man City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Bernardo (C), O’Reilly, Semenyo, Marmoush, Haaland

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier (C), Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Willock, Ramsey; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man City 2-1 Newcastle

City also seem to find a way and given Newcastle's poor record at the Etihad, we are backing Pep's men to extend their run.