How to watch Birmingham City vs Chatham Town – Live stream in the UK for Women's FA Cup tie

Chatham Town have reached the Women's FA Cup fifth round for the first time in their history

Watch Birmingham City Women vs Chatham Town Women as the visitors eye an FA Cup upset, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Birmingham City vs Chatham Town information • Date: Saturday, 21 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 5:15pm GMT / 12:15pm ET • Venue: St Andrew's Stadium, Birmingham • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Chatham Town will aim to continue their historic FA Cup run when they visit WSL 2 side Birmingham City on Saturday.

The fourth-tier club are playing in the fifth round of the competition for the first time and are eyeing another memorable victory at St Andrew's.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Birmingham City vs Chatham Town in the FA Cup online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Birmingham City vs Chatham Town from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Birmingham City vs Chatham Town. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks TNT Sports

🎁 Free Amazon gift card

How to watch Birmingham City vs Chatham Town in the UK

Birmingham City vs Chatham Town in the Women's FA Cup will be broadcast live in the UK by TNT Sports.

Specifically the game will show on TNT Sports 3.

Streaming is also available on the Discovery+ platform, where access costs £30.99/month).

Can I watch Birmingham City vs Chatham Town in the US?

Fans in the USA will have no access to Birmingham City vs Chatham Town.

UK resident visiting the US? Use NordVPN to unlock your Women's FA Cup stream.

Birmingham City vs Chatham Town: FA Cup preview

Chatham Town have been one of the stories of this season's Women's FA Cup and head to Birmingham City aiming to add another chapter to their memorable campaign.

The Kent club play in Women's National League Division One South East - the fourth tier of the pyramid - and have battled all the way from third round qualifying to the fifth round, reaching this stage of the competition for the first time in their history.

Chatham have already knocked out higher-tier opposition in the form of Southern Premier Division sides AFC Wimbledon and Exeter City, but this next challenge looks set to be their toughest yet.

Birmingham City are second in WSL 2 and boast a proud FA Cup history, beating Chelsea on penalties to win the competition in 2012 and finishing runners-up to Manchester City five years later.

Blues are heavy favourites to reach the quarter-finals, but the magic of the cup does funny things to teams - and after the season they've had, Chatham will head to the second city believing they can spring another upset.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Birmingham City 4-1 Chatham Town

Expect Chatham's brave cup run to come to an end, with Birmingham surely set to be too strong for the underdogs.