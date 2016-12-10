Barry set to go joint-second in all-time Premier League appearance list

Gareth Barry will join Frank Lampard in second on the all-time Premier League appearance list when he starts for Everton against Watford on Saturday.

The former England international will make his 609th outing in the modern era of the top-flight, drawing level with ex-West Ham and Chelsea midfielder Lampard.

Barry made the majority of his appearances over an 11-year spell at Aston Villa, moving onto Manchester City before joining Everton in 2014 following a successful season on loan.

Ronald Koeman has made two changes from the team that drew 1-1 with Manchester United last time out, with the injured Yannick Bolasie and Tom Cleverley replaced by James McCarthy and Gerard Deulofeu.

Barry will move to within 23 matches of equaling Ryan Giggs' record, with the same amount of fixtures remaining this season.