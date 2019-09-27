Bartley: Points are most important thing for Livingston

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley senses that belief in the squad is growing as they look to play more football.

But he knows that points are all that matter at Hamilton on Saturday after losing three games in a row.

Livi have competed well against Rangers and Aberdeen in recent games but suffered a second defeat against Steven Gerrard’s men in quick succession when they went down 1-0 in the Betfred Cup on Wednesday.

Gary Holt’s men were unbeaten in their first nine matches of the season and Bartley, one of 10 summer signings, feels they can get back to that form ahead of Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash in Lanarkshire.

“We have gelled relatively quickly and that’s testament to the boys who were here last season because they have made us all feel welcome and accepted us into the group,” the former Hibernian midfielder told the PA news agency.

“We all have the same work ethic. We maybe have a slightly different culture now where we are trying to believe in ourselves, a slightly different philosophy where we are trying to play a little bit more.

“But it’s about points and everyone knows that all we care about is getting points. We need to get them on the board and try and beat the 44-point total that we got last season.

“Being one of the older boys, you try and instil that belief in the boys. You saw on Wednesday that we gave Rangers a good run for their money. They scored early but we probably had more chances than them and a few decisions didn’t go our way. The goals will come against the bigger teams.

“But Saturday is a huge game now. We are doing OK but Saturday we have to pick it back up because that’s three defeats on the trot now, however you look at it.”