Bartomeu backs Messi for more Ballon d'Or glory

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has little doubt Lionel Messi will return to Zurich in the years to come to collect another FIFA Ballon d'Or after winning the trophy for the fifth time in his career on Monday.

The Argentina international beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to the individual award and Bartomeu has stressed there is still more to come from the 28-year-old.

"Messi winning the Ballon d'Or is a great triumph for Barcelona, our supporters and mainly, Leo himself," he told reporters.

"To win his fifth Ballon d'Or means a lot. It means that the world of football recognises that the best player of all time is Leo Messi.

"And because he is still young, I do believe this will not be his last time here winning the trophy."

Whereas Messi and Neymar found themselves in the limelight in Zurich, fellow Barca attacker Luis Suarez missed out on a spot in the FIFPro World XI and Bartomeu felt the Uruguay international was hard done by.

"I would have chosen all players from Barcelona in the ideal starting XI team of FIFA, but I am not the one who votes," he added.

"Anyway, I missed Suarez there. I think he along with Neymar and Messi have marked a milestone in football.

"He should probably be here enjoying the FIFA Ballon d'Or party. He is a player that will keep doing great things with Barcelona."