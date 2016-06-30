Bartomeu claims five-year Neymar deal imminent

Neymar will sign a new five-year Barcelona contract in the coming days, according to the club's president.

Josep Maria Bartomeu has told a news conference the Brazil international is on the verge of committing his long-term future to Camp Nou.

The 24-year-old forward's deal had been set to expire in June 2018 but he will now be tied to the Catalan giants until 2021.

The announcement will serve to suppress the persistent rumours linking the former Santos prodigy with a switch to Manchester United or arch rivals Real Madrid.

"Neymar doesn't want to leave Barcelona," Bartomeu said.

"He wants to stay and the club wants him to stay. Neymar [has] never said to us that he wants to leave."

According to Bartomeu, the club are taking extra care to ensure the renewal is handled properly after the deal to bring Neymar to the Liga champions in 2013 came under investigation over allegations of financial irregularity.

The scandal prompted the resignation and departure of former president Sandro Rosell.

"We'll confirm Neymar's renewal in the following days for the next five seasons," he said.

"Lawyers of both parties are negotiating the details but we expect to announce that in the following days. We want to be very meticulous with this after what happened."

Bartomeu and Rosell were absolved of individual wrongdoing earlier this month as Barcelona accepted a €5.5m fine imposed by Spanish authorities over tax fraud relating to the transfer.