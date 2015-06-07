Bartomeu confirms Barca interest in Pogba

Barcelona want to sign sought-after Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, president Josep Bartomeu has confirmed.

Pogba played for Juve against Barca in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final, but was unable to prevent his side going down 3-1 in Berlin as Luis Enrique's men completed the treble.

The France international has long been linked with a move away from Juve, with Barca's fierce rivals Real Madrid rumoured to be interested.

Last week, Real denied making a bid for the player and Bartomeu has since confirmed Barca's interest, despite the club being banned from any transfer activity until 2016 due to illegal activity in their acquisition of youth players.

"It is true that Pogba is a leading target of ours and obviously we are interested, but I can't say anything more," Bartomeu told Telefoot.

"We are forbidden to recruit players until January, so I can't talk about it."