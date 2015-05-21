Bartomeu hits out at Ancelotti to Barca rumours

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has hit out at suggestions the club could pursue Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti to replace Luis Enrique.

Luis Enrique has done a fine job in his debut season at Camp Nou, leading Barca to the Liga title and the finals of the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League.

However, he has yet to confirm that he will remain in the job next season and reports in Spain suggested that Ancelotti - whose future at the Santiago Bernabeu is doubtful - is on a shortlist of candidates to join Real's fierce rivals.

Bartomeu offered a strong rebuttal to such talk and hopes that Luis Enrique will stay put.

"We are very angry about the Carlo Ancelotti situation," he told radio station RAC1.

"I say to our members that this is not true and it seems they want to destabilise the club.

"The club needs tranquillity because we have a cup final and a Champions League final. It seems someone wants to destabilise us. There is no list of coaches.

"Luis Enrique has a contract and he will continue. He has done a great job. Will the contract be extended? We'll talk about that in the future."