Barton blasts 'embarrassing' QPR

Joey Barton labelled QPR's 6-0 battering at the hands of Manchester City "embarrassing" as the club were relegated from the Premier League with a whimper.

QPR had to win Sunday's contest to have any chance of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship, but Manuel Pellegrini's men ran riot at the Etihad Stadium, with Sergio Aguero scoring a hat-trick.

Barton accused "one or two bad eggs" within the dressing room of not giving their in QPR's battle against the drop earlier this week.

And the captain says QPR did not deserve to retain their top-flight status.

"Gutted for everyone involved with the football club. Today was embarrassing but it's not been good enough since July," he wrote on Twitter.

"You get out of life what you put in. Hurts to say but the league table does not lie. We don't deserve to stay in this league.

"We have to finish our last two games with integrity and as a club come back strong for this painful experience.

"Sorry to all the fans who have spent their hard earned money supporting us up and down the country all season. I feel what you feel."