Barton: Few people spoke to Pep during City trial

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has enjoyed a winning start to life in the Premier League – securing victories against Sunderland, Stoke and West Ham – as he looks to claim a domestic league title in a third different country.

Pep’s playing career was equally decorated, featuring six La Liga titles, the European Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup with Barcelona, who he first joined as a 13-year-old back in 1984.

After spending time in Italy with Brescia and Roma following his Camp Nou exit in 2001, Guardiola closed out his career with stints in both Doha and Mexico.

But the midfielder could have moved to Man City in 2005, when he was offered a trial, and Barton wondered whether their reluctance to hand him a deal then may have come back to haunt them when courting his signature as a coach.

Speaking exclusively in the October 2016 issue of FourFourTwo, he says: “I was sceptical about whether he’d take the City job because they never signed him. He was clearly good enough. Whether it was politics at the time, I don’t know.

“I was one of the few who spoke to him. Not many people knew who he was, which was strange, or if they did then they didn’t let on. I knew who he was and how he played, as I had watched him for a very long time.”

Having helped Burnley seal promotion back to the Premier League, 34-year-old Barton is now hoping for similar success north of the border with Rangers.

However, the ex-Newcastle, QPR and Marseille man is eyeing a future career in management, and may tap up his short-term City team-mate for some tips.

“I haven’t met him since but I keep thinking about reaching out to him, asking if he remembers me,” Barton says. “I would be surprised if he doesn’t, if he’s as analytical as I believe him to be. Maybe I’ll need to lean on him at some point in the future if I’m a coach – maybe he could teach me a lot.”

