Bartra has no regrets over Barcelona exit

Marc Bartra is adamant he does not have any regrets over his decision to leave Barcelona for Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks of the Barcelona youth academy and made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans following his debut in 2009-10.

He failed to become an undisputed starter at Camp Nou, though, and therefore jumped at the chance to join Dortmund when the Bundesliga side approached him to replace Mats Hummels following the latter's move to Bayern Munich.

"Now that I think about it, I do not regret leaving Barcelona," Bartra told Rac1.

"It was a difficult change, the most important decision I've made in my life and the best I've taken. Dortmund had a lot of interest in me from the very beginning.

"It was very satisfying to be part of Barcelona, but I feel very excited to be able to keep developing [at Borussia Dortmund].

"Everything has gone very quick. There are many new things to learn, including a new language, and I almost do not have time to think because there are many league and cup games."