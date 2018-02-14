Basler: Time for Buffon to retire

Gianluigi Buffon's less-than impressive showing in Juventus' Champions League draw with Tottenham on Tuesday is evidence the Italy legend should retire, according to Mario Basler.

After Juve raced into a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes in Turin, Buffon made a point-blank save to deny Harry Kane.

However, he could do nothing to stop Spurs' fightback as first Kane and then Christian Eriksen beat the 40-year-old to earn a 2-2 draw for the visitors.

An onrushing Buffon was beaten by Kane for Tottenham's first goal after 35 minutes, and he was caught by surprise as Eriksen fired home a late free-kick.

Buffon has previously said the 2017-18 season would be his last, but his future has been subject to huge speculation, with many calling for him to carry on.

Basler does not agree, though, and believes Juventus will not win the Champions League with the stalwart in goal.

"Gigi was an exceptional goalkeeper, but sometimes we miss the right time to retire," former Bayern Munich winger Basler told Sport1.

"He's missed the moment to retire. The club and the coach [Massimiliano Allegri] have to tell him that the time to stop has arrived.

"Maybe he really wants to win the Champions League, but he's no longer an international level goalkeeper and Juventus won't be able to win the trophy with him."

Buffon called time on his international career after Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in November, but has repeatedly stated he would reconsider if his country needed him.