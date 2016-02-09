Bayer Leverkusen 1 Werder Bremen 3: 10-man hosts dumped out

Werder Bremen enjoyed a surprise 3-1 victory at 10-man Bayer Leverkusen in Tuesday's DFB-Pokal quarter-final.

The visitors came into the meeting at BayArena occupying the relegation play-off spot in the Bundesliga, while Leverkusen are chasing Champions League qualification.

All seemed to be going to plan for Roger Schmidt's side when Javier Hernandez put them in front from the penalty spot, but they were soon pegged back by Santiago Garcia.

And it went from bad to worse for Leverkusen just before half-time as Wendell was sent off for a foul on Fin Bartels and Claudio Pizarro tucked away the spot-kick.

A man light in the second period - and shorn of Hernandez, who limped off injured - Leverkusen struggled to force a way back into the game and their third consecutive quarter-final exit was sealed eight minutes from time by Florian Grillitsch - who looked to be in an offside position.