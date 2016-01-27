Bayern announce Doha Airport partnership amid Qatar criticism

Bayern Munich have agreed a long-term partnership with Hamad International Airport in Doha, despite recent criticism of their links with Qatar.

The Bundesliga champions spent the mid-season break in the Middle Eastern country for a training camp for a sixth consecutive year.

The move garnered external pressure owing to the criticism of Qatar's human rights record, with the treatment of migrant workers drawing particular focus.

However, amid concerns from fans and political campaigners, the club have announced a link with the 2022 World Cup host nation's transport hub.

"I am happy to welcome Doha Airport, a sponsor from the tourism business. This partnership is another step of our internationalisation strategy," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

"Part of our cooperation agreement is that we will jointly support projects and a dialogue concerning critical community and political topics."