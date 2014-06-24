Bayern to begin defence against Wolfsburg

Pep Guardiola's men claimed the championship in record-breaking fashion last term, winning the league on March 25, the earliest a team has achieved the feat in the competition's history.

And they will be favourites to start the defence of their crown with a win, although Wolfsburg should provide the Bavarians with a stern test after finishing fifth in 2013-14.

The pick of the opening round of fixtures, which start on the weekend commencing August 22, sees Borussia Dortmund host Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park.

Jurgen Klopp's side finished second in the last campaign but have work to do in order to overhaul Bayern after finishing 19 points behind them.

Dortmund will need to be on top form if they are to start with a win against Leverkusen, who head into the season under the guidance of new coach Roger Schmidt.

Schalke begin their season at Hannover before welcoming Bayern to the Veltins Arena, while newly promoted Cologne and Paderborn host Hamburg and Mainz respectively.

Bayern host Dortmund on the weekend commencing October 31, with the reverse fixture taking place on 4-5 April.

Meanwhile, Schalke will stage the first Revierderby with Dortmund on the weekend of September 26-28 before visiting their fierce local rivals on matchday 23 (February 27 – March 1).