Bayern celebrate three-peat

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge labelled Bayern Munich's third straight Bundesliga title a "magnificent achievement" as the players celebrated the 2014-15 championship on social media.

Bayern were confirmed as champions on Sunday after second-placed Wolfsburg lost 1-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach, leaving the Bavarians 15 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with four games remaining.

Rummenigge was impressed by how Pep Guardiola's side dominated the German league after a busy close-season involving the World Cup in Brazil.

"Retaining the title is a magnificent achievement. All credit to the coach and the team," the former striker told Bayern's website.

"They've been fantastic throughout, in a season following a World Cup where we had a host of players in action."

On Saturday, Bayern defeated Hertha Berlin 1-0 but had to wait for Wolfsburg's match to see if it would be enough to secure the league title.

Guardiola's men released a wave of joy on Twitter after hearing of Gladbach's victory.

"Amazing, we are the Champions of the @Bundesliga_EN!!! 3peat is a great feat!" full-back Rafinha wrote.

Rafinha's fellow Brazilian Dante added: "We are the Champions my friends!!!! Three in a row was a dream that became reality."

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who joined Bayern after they won the 2012-13 title, was thrilled to have tasted more success after an injury-ravaged season.

It is Thiago's sixth league title of his career, after winning La Liga with Barcelona four times.

"Deutscher Meister #2!!! Congrats to all the FC Bayern family. #MiaSanMeister !!!," the Spain international said.