Bayern expect Boateng to be fit for Bundesliga opener
Jerome Boateng is expected to be fit in time for Bayern Munich's Bundesliga opener against Werder Bremen.
Bayern Munich expect Jerome Boateng to be fit for the new Bundesliga season after confirming he sustained a thigh injury in Germany's Euro 2016 semi-final defeat to France.
Boateng pulled up injured in the second half of the 2-0 defeat to Les Bleus and it was initially feared the centre-back would be missing by the time the champions face Werder Bremen in their season-opener on August 26.
However, the Bavarians - who will be coached by Carlo Ancelotti this season - are confident the 27-year-old will be ready in time to feature.
"A thorough examination following his return to Munich has confirmed the initial diagnosis: Boateng sustained a ruptured muscle bundle in his right thigh against France," a statement on Bayern's official website reads.
"However, the centre-back will be fit for the season opener."
Boateng made just 19 Bundesliga appearances last campaign as he missed the majority of the second half of the season due to a muscular problem.
