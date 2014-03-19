Bayern full-back Rafinha eyeing World Cup spot

The right-back was called up to Luiz Felipe Scolari's squad for their friendly with South Africa earlier this month and made the most of his rare cap, playing the full 90 minutes in a 5-0 win.

The 28-year-old has been a regular for Bayern this season, and believes that playing for the UEFA Champions League holders will be of great benefit to his hopes of a World Cup berth.

"As I always say I need to do a good job with my club to be remembered for the Selecao (Brazil)," Rafinha told Sambafoot.

"I am currently in one of the best teams in the world and that helps. I was glad to be remembered and I will continue to work hard at Bayern and maybe I can be on the shortlist for the World Cup."

Brazil are eyeing a sixth World Cup and will be under significant pressure to achieve that goal in front of their home fans.

But Rafinha feels that Scolari's men are fully capable of living up to the challenge.

"I think so," he replied when asked if Brazil can win the World Cup. "The group is doing well and everyone is focused on the goal of winning the World Cup at home."