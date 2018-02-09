Bayern goalkeeper Neuer holidays to aid injury recovery

Manuel Neuer is going on holiday in a bid to boost his recovery from injury, Bayern Munich have confirmed.

Foot injuries have plagued Neuer and the Germany international has been restricted to three Bundesliga appearances this season.

The last of those was in September, with Neuer targeting a return in time for the World Cup at the end of the season.

And Bayern confirmed on Friday that the club captain has been granted a period of leave as he recovers from a fractured metatarsal.

"For the first time this season coach Jupp Heynckes faces tough selection decisions this weekend," Bayern said in a statement.

"Apart from Manuel Neuer, who is recovering from a broken metatarsal, [coach Jupp] Heynckes has all 19 outfield players and three goalkeepers at his disposal.

"The 22 players are preparing for the next home match against Schalke 04, but captain Neuer will instead take a short holiday after consulting the German record champions' medical unit.

"The 31-year-old will spend his time in warmer climes until 18 February. Neuer has been assigned individual training plans to continue his rehab on a daily basis."