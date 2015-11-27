Bayern in great shape ahead of Hertha test, says Boateng

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng feels the squad is in great shape going into a tough test against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Reigning champions Bayern have made a brilliant start to their title defence, winning 12 and drawing one of their first 13 matches to build a lead of eight points over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Hertha, though, have won four of their last six league matches to rise up to fourth in the table and Boateng was keen to stress their quality.

But the Germany international, who stepped in for Friday's pre-match media conference with Pep Guardiola absent for personal reasons, could not deny that Bayern were in great shape after an exceptional run of results.

"We now have almost all the players available and it is clear we are in great shape," said Boateng.

"But we do know that we can play even better than we have been doing.

"Against Hertha we want to have our foot on the gas right from the start and give everything. They have been on a good run of results and we are aware that they are playing really well.

"I have played against Hertha a lot of times but it is still always special for me – they are my home club."

Boateng, who reports suggest is close to signing a new contract with Bayern, has played in all but one of his side's league games this season.