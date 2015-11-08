Bayern likely to win Bundesliga for next three years - Watzke

Borussia Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke admits Bayern Munich are likely to dominate the Bundesliga for at least the next three seasons.

Pep Guardiola's men have won 11 and drawn one of their opening 12 league games in 2015-16 and scored 37 goals in the process, conceding just four.

Despite Thomas Tuchel's impressive impact since taking charge at Dortmund, they are still eight points adrift of Bayern going into Sunday's game against rivals Schalke.

"When Bayern take an opponent seriously, they easily beat them 5-1," Watzke told Bild.

"They did it to Wolfsburg, they did it to Arsenal and they did it to us so we should be under no illusion. It is very much likely that Bayern will win the Bundesliga title in the next three years.

"I do not want to create unrealistic expectations that we cannot meet in the Bundesliga.

"We will win silverware again, but winning the Bundesliga title in the short term is unlikely."

Watzke also revealed he is still in close contact with new Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his Dortmund exit.

"We still have contact and we phone at least once in four weeks," he said.

"We are still very close and have experienced so much together. I plan to visit Liverpool with my son on Boxing Day - hopefully we will get two tickets!"