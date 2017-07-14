Bayern loan Gnabry to Hoffenheim for 2017-18

Serge Gnabry has joined Hoffenheim on a one-year loan deal from Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions have confirmed.

The former Arsenal winger, who turned 22 on Friday, joined Bayern from Werder Bremen last month for a fee believed to be in the region of €8million.

However, he will spend the first season of a three-year deal on loan at Hoffenheim, who are set to make their Champions League debut this term.

Gnabry impressed as part of Germany's victorious team at the European Under-21 Championship and his arrival offsets Hoffenheim's loss of Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy, both of whom begin their Bayern careers this season after securing moves back in January.

"It was the explicit request from Serge to be loaned out for a year so he could get more experience," said Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a club statement.

"From my perspective, that will be guaranteed to be at a high level at Hoffenheim."

Bayern bolstered their creative midfield options earlier this week with a surprise swoop for Real Madrid star James Rodriguez on an initial two-year loan deal, although Douglas Costa was allowed to join Juventus on loan.

Gnabry shone in the Bundesliga for Bremen last season, scoring 11 goals in 27 appearances.