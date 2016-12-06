Bayern Munich 1 Atletico Madrid 0: Lewandowski free-kick the difference in Bavaria

Atletico Madrid tasted defeat in the Champions League for the first time this season as Robert Lewandowski's free-kick secured a 1-0 win for Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The Poland international's goal in the first half settled the contest in the home team's favour, but Atletico, last season's beaten finalists at the hands of cross-city rivals Real Madrid, will still advance to the round of 16 as winners of Group D, having recorded five victories from six matches played.

Bayern, who exited the 2015-16 competition at the hands of Diego Simeone's team in the semi-finals in April, were forced to settle for second spot and a potentially difficult assignment in the first knockout round, as the Bundesliga title-holders continue their search for consistency under Carlo Ancelotti.

Their performance here will at least be of some comfort to the Italian, who watched his players control the contest, albeit against a visiting team likely to have placed more importance on a trip to Villarreal on Monday, as they seek to make up ground on Sevilla, Barcelona and leaders Madrid in LaLiga.

For Bayern, attention will now turn to the visit of Wolfsburg this weekend, with the indignity of trailing surprise league leaders RB Leipzig weighing heavily on German football's dominant force.

Atleti went close twice in the opening 15 minutes, Yannick Carrasco seeing shots well saved by Manuel Neuer after being set up by Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez respectively.

Douglas Costa issued the hosts' first real warning shot when he called Jan Oblak into action at the goalkeeper's near post following good work from Renato Sanches.

Oblak could do nothing, though, to prevent Bayern taking the lead in the 28th minute, Lewandowski curling home a delightful free-kick after Carrasco clipped the heels of Juan Bernat.

Bayern made all the running after the break, with Stefan Savic called upon to dispossess the goalscorer in a dangerous area soon after the restart, before Arjen Robben had a penalty appeal against the Montenegro defender waved away approaching the hour mark.

Thiago should have scored with 13 minutes to go, somehow contriving to steer his effort over the bar from point-blank range and with the goal gaping after Douglas Costa had reached the byline and cut the ball back.

Ultimately Bayern were not made to regret that miss, with Atleti mustering little threat of note in the closing stages.