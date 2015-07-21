Bayern Munich 1 Inter 0: Gotze settles Shanghai friendly

Mario Gotze showed why he is reportedly in demand by coming off the bench to score the only goal of the game in Bayern Munich's friendly against Inter on Tuesday.

Juventus are one of a host of top European clubs to be linked with a move for the Germany midfielder, who refused to discuss his future ahead of the clash with Inter at the Shanghai Stadium.

Half-time substitute Gotze showed his class with a composed finish 10 minutes from time to ensure Bayern made it two wins out of two on their tour of China, having beaten Valencia 4-1 on Saturday.

The Bavarian giants were worthy winners and could have prevailed by a more emphatic margin if Thomas Muller, reportedly a target for Manchester United, and Robert Lewandowski had taken their chances.

There were mixed feelings for Inter as Jeison Murillo impressed on his debut, but the Colombia defender came off just before half-time after seemingly picking up a calf injury.

Xabi Alonso breathed a sigh of relief when he was dispossessed by Hernanes, who unleashed a well struck shot which was deflected over the crossbar for a corner.

Bayern were soon knocking the ball around with a swagger and Lewandowski had a chance to put them in front only six minutes in, but his finish brought a fine save out of Samir Handanovic diving to his right.

Murillo, wearing a mask after undergoing surgery on a broken nose, was in the thick of the action on his Inter bow and the defender cleared Philipp Lahm's goal-bound shot off the line after some uncertain defending from the Serie A side 10 minutes before half-time.

An impressive debut for Murillo came to an end when he appeared to pick up an injury and was substituted prior to the break, while Lahm was also withdrawn late in the first half.

Douglas Costa was causing all sorts of problems down the right in his second appearance for Bayern and Muller shot just wide of the far post after racing into the penalty area and taking a pass from the impressive Brazil international.

Gotze was one of four Bayern substitutes to come on at half-time, with Muller among the quartet withdrawn and Inter's big-money signing Geoffrey Kondogbia was replaced early in the second half.

Sebastian Rode came on for Costa and had a chance to make an immediate impact when he latched onto Thiago Alcantara's pass, but failed to hit the target.

Gotze won it 10 minutes from time, though, gathering a precise pass from Rode before rounding Assane Demoya Gnoukouri and applying the finish.