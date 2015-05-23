Bayern Munich 2 Mainz 0: Schweinsteiger nets as champions celebrate title

Bastian Schweinsteiger marked his 500th, and potentially last, Bayern Munich appearance with a goal as the Bundesliga champions rounded off their season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Mainz.

Reported Manchester United target Schweinsteiger has been told by coach Pep Guardiola that he can leave Bayern if he wishes, and the Germany captain will have bowed out in style should he depart, producing a fine finish in the second half to wrap up an easy victory.

Bayern went into Saturday's match on the back of a dismal run of five losses in six games across all competitions, a sequence that saw their treble hopes dashed by Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.

But, with the Bundesliga trophy due to be presented at full-time at the Allianz Arena, a relaxed Bayern side played with freedom, finding the breakthrough via a Robert Lewandowski penalty 25 minutes in.

Schweinsteiger then added Bayern's second just after the interval to kill Mainz's slender hopes of a turnaround, as Guardiola and company brought their domestic campaign to a fittingly straightforward conclusion.

A party atmosphere engulfed the Allianz in the lead up to kick-off, with various former Bayern stars paraded on the pitch as the club began the celebrations for their latest title triumph.

There was little to get excited once proceedings finally got underway, though, as Bayern dictated the tempo without a great deal of urgency.

But, Mainz's inability to keep hold of the ball unsurprisingly played into Bayern's hands and the champions broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, Lewandowski coolly steering home a penalty after Niko Bungert handled in the area.

Dante should have doubled their lead 10 minutes later when the Brazilian guided a glancing header just wide from eight yards, though Mainz appeared incapable of punishing such let-offs.

Mainz will have been content to still be within touching distance of Bayern at the break, though the home side made their task considerably tougher just two minutes into the second half.

The visitors' defence failed to deal with Lewandowski's knock-down and Schweinsteiger was on hand, caressing a delicate finish just inside the right-hand post from the edge of the area.

Bayern could have seen their lead halved 16 minutes from time, but Manuel Neuer acrobatically turned Pablo de Blasis' drive over shortly after Claudio Pizarro failed to convert when one-on-one with Loris Karius.

The hosts remained in control, however, and almost added a third in the 79th minute when Pizarro tested Karius from point-blank range.

But that miss had no bearing on the outcome, as Bayern ended the season on a high with their first Bundesliga win for almost a month.