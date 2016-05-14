Bayern Munich 3 Hannover 1: Lewandowski and Gotze on target in Guardiola's Bundesliga farewell

A comfortable 3-1 win over Hannover preceded Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title celebrations as Pep Guardiola enjoyed a triumphant farewell at the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski gave the champions an early lead, becoming the first player to reach 30 goals in a Bundesliga season since Dieter Muller for Cologne in 1976-77.

Mario Gotze, who continues to be heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, scored a goal in each half of what may also prove to be his goodbye to the Bayern faithful.

Guardiola will sign off officially after next weekend's eagerly anticipated DFB-Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund.

Although his team lost focus in the final half hour and Artur Sobiech scored a deserved 66th-minute goal for the relegated visitors, Guardiola's 82nd win from 102 games in a competition he has completely dominated over three seasons was never in doubt.

Tougher tests undoubtedly lie ahead at Manchester City for the 45-year-old, who was honoured in a pre-match presentation before Hannover proved to be predictably obliging guests.

Kingsley Coman headed over and Arturo Vidal grazed the top of the crossbar with a sweetly struck half volley before Lewandowski reached his landmark in the 12th minute.

Coman sprung a flimsy Hannover offside trap to surge down the right and pick out Gotze, with Lewandowski on hand to steer home a deflected strike after the Germany international's effort was blocked.

Hannover should have been back on terms midway through the first half when Manuel Neuer spilt Felix Klaus' drive but Iver Fossum scuffed his follow-up into the turf and over.

Coman was involved once more as Bayern made it 2-0, feeding Gotze for the playmaker to glide past a pair of challenges and send a wonderful dinked finish beyond Ron-Robert Zieler.

Lewandowski looked to add to his tally with an improvised backheel and Coman headed against the post, but Waldemar Anton slashing an unmarked volley wide a minute before the interval showed a relaxed Bayern were not up to their usual standards defensively.

A testimonial feel early in the second half was underlined by Neuer making way for former Stuttgart goalkeeper Sven Ulreich to make a Bundesliga debut in Bayern colours – somewhat dubiously granting Germany's number one the top-flight record of 21 clean sheets in a season.

And Bayern made it 3-0 as Hannover's abject attempts to clear a 54th-minute corner gave Gotze the opportunity to clip an unerring strike into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Coman shot tamely at Zieler before Ulreich made an impressive first contribution – stretching to fingertip Edgar Prib's long-ranger around the post.

Prib enjoyed a far more presentable chance in the 63rd minute but fired wide off balance when he arrived at the far post.

Jerome Boateng then cleared unconvincingly behind as communication with Ulreich appeared lacking and the Germany centre-back was culpable as Sobiech stole in to reduce the deficit, prodding home following a long ball from Ceyhun Gulselam.

The wasteful Prib fired too close to Ulreich in the 68th minute as lackadaisical Bayern play threatened to spoil their own party.

Ribery twice went close as the Hannover rally subsided, while Zieler saved superbly from Vidal in the final minute, and Bayern will face an entirely different beast against Dortmund in Berlin next week.