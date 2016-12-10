Bayern Munich 5 Wolfsburg 0: Muller breaks duck as hosts go top

Bayern Munich moved to the top of the Bundesliga in ominous fashion as Thomas Muller netted his first league goal of the season in a 5-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have now won four matches in a row in all competitions since their three-game November blip, securing victory at the Allianz Arena through Arjen Robben, a Robert Lewandowski brace, Muller and a late Douglas Costa effort.

With RB Leipzig falling to defeat for the first time this season at lowly Ingolstadt, Bayern put this game to bed before half-time as Robben's stunning opener was followed by a Lewandowski tap-in.

Lewandowski, who scored five goals in nine minutes as a substitute in this fixture last season, then added a third, before Muller finally hit the net after 999 minutes without a goal. Costa added gloss late on.

It was another miserable 90 minutes in Bavaria for Wolfsburg, who have never won at Bayern and strayed closer to the drop zone with Ingolstadt's success.

Leipzig's reverse sees Bayern move level on points at the top of the table, but ahead on goal difference.

Good work from Muller and Lewandowski created the first opening for Juan Bernat, but Diego Benaglio was quickly out to block the Spain international's strike.



Although Benaglio saved again from Robben's low, curling effort, the Bayern winger opened the scoring after 18 minutes.



Trading passes with captain Philipp Lahm on the right of the area, Robben then cut inside onto his left foot and fired a trademark shot beyond Benaglio into the far corner.



And four minutes later, the hosts doubled their advantage.



Arturo Vidal's blast was deflected away from the target, but fell fortunately for Lewandowski, just yards out, to slot home his fourth goal in three games.

Bayern were back on the attack after the interval, with Benaglio saving from Franck Ribery at his near post, before Lewandowski grabbed his second.

Thiago Alcantara pulled the ball back for Muller to shoot on the edge of the box, and, as with his earlier goal, Lewandowski pounced on a wayward drive to toe into the net.

Mario Gomez lashed over at the other end, and Benaglio was then in action once again to parry Thiago's dipping effort.

With 14 minutes remaining, Muller finally got off the mark.

The Germany international followed Lewandowski's example and turned Robben's dragged attempt past Benaglio, before celebrating wildly.

Manuel Neuer tipped Daniel Caligiuri's effort onto the post, but there was no way back for Wolfsburg as Bayern proved their class and added a fifth after Benaglio had kept Robben out.

With four minutes left, substitute Costa ran onto a loose ball to thunder a strike high past the helpless goalkeeper.