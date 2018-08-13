Bayern Munich confirm no ligament damage for Alaba

David Alaba did not suffer any ligament damage when he sustained a knee injury in the DFL-Supercup, Bayern Munich have announced.

Alaba had to be helped off the field following a challenge with Danny Da Costa as Bayern thumped Niko Kovac's old club Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0.

Bayern saw the game out with 10 men as Kovac had used all his substitutions and Alaba was unable to continue in Sunday's crushing win, which saw Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick.

Kovac told ZDF after the game he was hopeful Alaba's knee injury would be minor and medical tests on Monday confirmed there was no serious damage for the versatile Austria international.

"Alaba suffered a badly bruised knee in last night's Supercup win, and has not sustained any ligament damage," Bayern posted on Twitter.

The Bundesliga champions will get their title defence up and running at home to Hoffenheim on August 24.