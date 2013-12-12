Bayern Munich to face MLS All-Stars next year

The German giants have been confirmed as the opponents for the annual All-Star game in 2014 against the pick of the US league, with the match set to take place at Portland Timbers' JELD-WEN Field on August 6.

Announcing the clash on the MLS' official website, MLS commissioner Don Garber said: "The AT&T MLS All-Star Game is one of the premier soccer events on the North American sports calendar.

"We are pleased that Bayern Munich, one of the most prominent and successful clubs in the world, will be part of our All-Star celebration.

"This will be the first MLS special event in Portland since the Timbers joined the league in 2011.

"One of the great stories in Major League Soccer over the last number of years has been the enormous fan passion, civic support and stadium atmosphere in Portland.

"We look forward to showcasing this phenomenon to the rest of the world."

The trip will form part of the German club's preparations for the 2014-15 Bundesliga campaign, with coach Pep Guardiola already looking forward to the test.

"It's an honor for us to be the first German club to play the MLS All-Star Game," Guardiola said.

"MLS is experiencing great development and we are very much looking forward to compete against the best players of MLS."

The 2013 MLS All-Star game was played against Italian Serie A side Roma, with Rudi Garcia's men winning 3-1 in Kansas.