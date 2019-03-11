Bayern Munich warned they will need “perfect game” to knock Liverpool out of Europe

The two sides drew 0-0 at Anfield in the first leg last month, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the return clash at the Allianz Arena.

Rodriguez, who is in the final few months of a two-year loan spell at Bayern from Real Madrid, warned his team-mates that they will need to be at their very best against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

"We have to play a perfect game at home to go through,” he told fcbayern.com.

“Liverpool have very fast players, they feel comfortable when you give them space. That's why we have to be very focused, highly motivated and play a good game."

Asked whether a goalless draw in the first leg was a good result or a dangerous one, he replied: “A dangerous one!

“I think we have to be very careful. Their counters are very fast. But I think we have every chance of making it into the next round."

“[The Liverpool forwards] are all players with great quality, you can't focus on just one.

“They're all very good and that's why we have to work together as a group to eliminate them and get through."