Bayern optimistic over Guardiola renewal

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is confident Pep Guardiola will sign a contract renewal with the Bundesliga champions.

Guardiola's current deal at the Allianz Arena is due to expire at the end of this season and he has so far been reluctant to open talks over a new contract, fuelling speculation about a potential exit.

Nevertheless, Rummenigge believes the former Barcelona boss will find it hard to turn down the Bavarians' offer.

"I am optimistic about Pep's renewal," Rummenigge told Bild.

"We have a great offer on the table, which you cannot just shove aside.

"We have a first-class team, a fantastic club, a great stadium and a wonderful city to offer.

"We will have a serious conversation with Pep in the upcoming weeks and we will see what comes from that.

"I want to win the Champions League another time - with Guardiola in charge."

Guardiola has guided Bayern to back-to-back Bundesliga titles since replacing Jupp Heynckes in 2013, but still awaits European glory with the club.

Bayern were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Champions League by Real Madrid in 2013-14, while again falling at the same hurdle versus Barcelona last season.