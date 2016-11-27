Bayern optimistic over Robben renewal

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is confident Arjen Robben will sign a one-year renewal with the Bundesliga champions.

The Netherlands international's existing contract is due to expire at the end of the season and Bayern recently held talks with the winger to discuss a new deal.

No agreement has been reached as of yet, but Bayern are hopeful the 32-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Franck Ribery, who penned a one-year extension on Sunday.

"We have also spoken with Robben over a contract renewal," Rummenigge said at a fan event.

"He wants to wait until Christmas, but there is nothing to suggest we will not agree a one-year renewal with him as well. I think things will work out.

"Ribery and Robben might be turning 34 and 33, respectively, but they still give us something extra."

Robben has netted four goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this campaign.