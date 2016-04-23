Bayern stars should be making more than €12m per season - Wagner

Darmstadt striker Sandro Wagner believes footballers do not make enough money and feels not even €12million per season suffices for Bayern Munich's star players because of all the sacrifices they make.

Wagner came through the ranks of the Bayern youth academy, but failed to secure regular first-team action at the Allianz Arena.

He eventually enjoyed spells with Duisburg, Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern and Hertha Berlin before joining Darmstadt at the start of this season.

"When you look at all the sacrifices footballers have to make, they do not earn enough money," Wagner told Bild.

"Everybody is looking at everything you are doing, in your personal life as well. There are a lot of sacrifices.

"I think even the players at Bayern do not make enough money, not even €12million or so is enough. Professional athletes in American competitions make much more.

"And you do not become a professional footballer from out of nowhere. You give up your entire youth. You hardly have any friends, you cannot just go out at night.

"You always have to be fit, there is always a match around the corner. It's hard work and people tend to forget about that.

"And your career lasts only 10 to 15 years. You generally don't have any proper education and have to start all over again when your career is over. Footballers deserve everything they earn. It's also a matter of supply and demand."