Bayern on track for Champions League glory - Muller

Thomas Muller believes Bayern Munich are on track to win the Champions League this campaign, but has stressed they cannot afford to let up.

Pep Guardiola's men beat Olympiacos 4-0 on Tuesday to book their ticket for the knockout stages, clinching top spot in Group F in the process.

Muller is pleased with Bayern's form in Europe this season and has urged his team-mates to continue on the same path.

"We have to keep it up. We have to continue on our course as a team. It's what's expected, from us and the fans," the Germany international told Bayern's website.

"But the road ahead is still tough. We want to win the thing. Obviously, that's not exactly a given, as there are a few teams with the same target.

"It'll be much tighter once we get to the quarters and semis, but we're well on track."

Muller scored in Bayern's midweek win to take his tally for 2015-16 to 19 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.