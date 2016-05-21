Bayern were spent before penalties win - Muller

Thomas Muller revealed Bayern Munich's players were exhausted before the end of their DFB-Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund that Pep Guardiola's men went on to win 4-3 on penalties.

Following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes, Manuel Neuer's save from Sven Bender proved key, with Muller and Douglas Costa converting from the spot to end Guardiola's three-year reign on a high.

Bayern have now won a record 18 Pokal titles and completed the league and cup double again, with Muller hailing the mental strength of his team-mates as a vital factor in their victory.

"Penalties are always a mental thing. We were spent after 120 minutes," Muller told ARD.

"We'd have been gutted if we've not on the game. We really had chances to score. I think we played well but the final touch wasn't there for us.

"We know how strong Dortmund are - Marco Reus and [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan were really dangerous - but we're just delighted to have won an intense game.

"It could have gone either way, that's what happens in the cup."