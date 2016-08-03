Bayern will exercise option to buy Coman – Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has made it clear the Bundesliga champions aim to use their option to sign Kingsley Coman on a permanent basis.

The France international, 20, joined Bayern from Juventus on a two-year loan deal back last year for an initial fee of €7million and impressed in his first season at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have an option to sign Coman permanently for an additional €21m and Rummenigge has made it clear they plan to do just that.

"There is a huge probability that we will exercise our option to buy Kingsley," the Bayern chief told TZ.

Coman regularly featured in 2015-16 due to Arjen Robben's injury problems, with the Dutchman missing the decisive stages of last season.

Bayern were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid without the experienced winger and Rummenigge feels things could have panned out differently had Robben been around.

"Robben is a great player. Maybe we would have been able to score that extra goal we needed against Atletico to make the Champions League final had he been there," he added.

"We need Robben. I know that he is hugely unhappy whenever he cannot play due to injury. I wish he enjoys a great season.

"Our medical staff are working hard to get him back. The start of the Bundesliga could be tricky, though."