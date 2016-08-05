Bayern will not pay Lewandowski 'crazy' wages

Bayern Munich are ready to offer Robert Lewandowski a new and improved deal, but the Bundesliga champions will not be paying their star striker "crazy" wages.

The Poland international's existing contract runs until June 2019, but Bayern are keen to reward him for his fine performances since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 amid interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Although talks are well under way, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggested negotiations could be drawn out over wage demands.

"We have had a number of meetings with Lewandowski's agents. We are ready to renew his contract," Rummenigge told Bild.

"We will definitely not sell him. But we have always been willing to change a player's contract if the situation or his value changes.

"We will not be paying the kind of wages on offer at Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, though. We are paying some very good wages, but those clubs are paying crazy figures.

"You do not win more trophies [by paying such wages] anyway."

Lewandowski, 27, netted 30 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances last term as Bayern cruised to the domestic title.