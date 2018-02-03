Bayern's Martinez suffers sprained ankle
Javi Martinez has suffered a sprained ankle ahead of Bayern Munich's Bundesliga fixture against Mainz.
Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez is set for a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
The Bundesliga champions have not put a timescale on Martinez's absence, but he will miss Saturday's trip to Mainz as a result.
Bayern have crucial fixtures to come this month, including a home fixture with high-flying Schalke and the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Besiktas.
Martinez has been restored to a defensive-midfield role under Jupp Heynckes this season, having operated chiefly in defence under Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti, and has made 20 appearances in all competitions.
The game will take place without Javi . He sprained his ankle in the final training session and has not travelled to Mainz.February 3, 2018
