Bayern's Vidal making strides on road to recovery
Arturo Vidal was welcomed back to Bayern Munich training on Thursday.
Bayern Munich have received a pre-season boost, with Arturo Vidal back running for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in April.
The 31-year-old Chile international stepped up his recovery on Thursday as he completed laps alongside team-mates.
His 2017-18 season ended when he was forced off 36 minutes into the first leg of Bayern's win over Sevilla in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Vidal faces a tough task to break back into a crowded midfield boosted by the arrival of Germany international Leon Goretzka from Schalke.
Running for the first time since his knee operation in April Welcome back, July 12, 2018
