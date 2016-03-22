Bazdarevic calls for UEFA to cancel all friendlies

Bosnia-Herzegovina coach Mehmed Bazdarevic has called on UEFA to cancel all of the upcoming international friendly matches in the wake of the terror attacks in Brussels.

Explosions at Zaventem Airport and Maelbeek metro station in the Belgian capital on Tuesday killed 34 people and injured 136, according to the latest official figures.

Belgium cancelled their training session in the wake of the incidents but, after issuing a statement to underline their commitment to effective security at Euro 2016 later this year, UEFA has not yet recommended any matches to be postponed.

But Bazdarevic, whose side are due to play Luxembourg and Switzerland over the next week, insists games cannot now go ahead as planned.

"To be honest, it would be the best for all if we don't play against Luxembourg and Switzerland," he told the media. "UEFA, for safety, must postpone all friendlies this and next week.

"Who cares about football after these terrible scenes in Brussels? This is horrible."

UEFA did not enforce the postponement of friendly matches in November in the wake of the terrorist attacks in Paris, with the French Football Federation (FFF) insisting at the time that France's game with England should proceed as an act of defiance against the perpetrators.