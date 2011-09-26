Beaten Betis lose perfect record at Getafe

Getafe had started the day in 19th place with only one point from their first four games, but new coach Luis Garcia earned his first win when Diego Castro fired into the roof of the net in the 31st minute.

Home goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya kept Getafe in the game after the break as Betis rediscovered some of the verve that had seen them race into first place on their return to the top flight, but they stayed on 12 points from five games.

The Andalucians are a point ahead of champions Barcelona, Levante and their city rivals Sevilla, who are tied on 11 points.

Barca thumped Atletico Madrid 5-0 at home on Saturday with Lionel Messi bagging a hat-trick, while Cristiano Ronaldo also rattled in three goals as Real Madrid sank Rayo Vallecano 6-2.

Jose Mourinho's side are fifth with 10 points.