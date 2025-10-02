Former Manchester United winger says the club 'disrespected' him prior to summer sale

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is facing pressure to save his job at Old Trafford

A former Manchester United forward says he felt disrespected during his spell at the club.

Current boss Ruben Amorim is attempting to turn the Red Devils' fortunes around with yet another club-wide rebuild, which has already seen plenty of high-profile players axed at Old Trafford.

Names such as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Rasmus Hojlund have already been told they are surplus to requirements, as the former Sporting boss attempts to build a better working environment at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ex-Man Utd star puts club on BLAST with bold 'disrespect' claim

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is hopeful of returning the club to the top (Image credit: Getty Images)

In what has been a bleak period for Manchester United, Amorim is still failing to get the rub of the green on the pitch, epitomised by his side's 3-1 defeat against Brentford last weekend.

The club's midfield continues to look in turmoil without a true number six to help them dictate the tempo of games and Kobbie Mainoo looks a shell of the player who started for England in the Euro 2024 final just over a year ago.

Kobbie Mainoo can't seem to hold down a consistent place in Manchester United's midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it isn't Mainoo who has put the club on past with his comments, but more a player who managed to escape the troubles Manchester United inevitably brought earlier this year.

Now with La Liga side Real Betis, it is Brazilian winger Antony who says he felt 'disrespected' by the club, given he was frozen out for long periods and forced to rot on the bench after a string of poor performances.

“They were very tough months in England, more than 40 days in the hotel, training separately. I feel like they disrespected me, but that’s not the point,” he said as relayed by Sports Witness.

“I don’t want to create controversy; that’s life. I’m very grateful for the club; there were bad times, but also good times, with two titles. My family travelled to Seville four or five days before the deal was finalised; I had the house rented.”

Antony now plays for Real Betis in La Liga (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s worth noting that staying in a hotel for 40 days was entirely Antony’s decision. Manchester United didn’t imprison him in a Holiday Inn, he chose to stay in a hotel and seems to want to blame others for his own decision-making.

In FourFourTwo's view, Antony should maybe have focused on improving his performances on the pitch whilst at Old Trafford, but what cannot be excused is the sheer amount of money the club wasted on bringing him to the club from Ajax under ex-boss Erik ten Hag.