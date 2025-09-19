NEW ISSUE: The inside story of Alexander Isak’s rise, top Premier League summer signings, Crystal Palace in Norway, Troy Deeney, Ronaldinho introduces Messi and Pedro answers your questions

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘October Issue 383’. Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You’ll get 13 issues per year…

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

Whatever is happening around the world, and whatever the knock-on effect to everyone’s lives, football remains immune. Cost of living crisis? Energy bills rising? Despite it all, Premier League clubs spent £3 billion on transfers this summer.

The lowest spenders in the league were Fulham, paying £34.5m for two permanent signings, while at the other end of the scale came champions Liverpool, who splashed more than £440m on a host of new additions. Alexander Isak was the biggest and last of those signings, as the striker joined from Newcastle for a British record £125m on deadline day.

Isak arrived with a phenomenal goalscoring record, finding the net 62 times in 109 appearances for the Magpies – Arne Slot & Co will hope he can continue that form on Merseyside, as Liverpool look to defend their Premier League crown as well as challenging for the Champions League. In this issue, we look at Isak’s rise from Sweden to Anfield.

Elsewhere, Troy Deeney opens up about his life on and off the field, and we join Crystal Palace on their first-ever European adventure in Norway.

While clubs in the Premier League were busy spending record amounts, National League side Morecambe were wondering whether they would still exist past the summer. Thankfully they’re still here, and we speak to the people who helped to save them. Enjoy the mag.

James

The inside story of Alexander Isak

FourFourTwo Issue 383: Isak (Image credit: Future)

Many disagreed with the way Alexander Isak secured a British record switch to Liverpool, but there’s no doubt about the £125m man’s ability. Those who have followed his career tell FFT why he could even outshine Mo Salah.

The best Premier League transfers this summer

FourFourTwo Issue 383: Transfers (Image credit: Future)

Top-flight clubs spent more than ever before in the latest transfer window – we assessed some of the highest profile signings made away from Anfield, including Gyokeres, Eze, Sesko and more.

“If I hadn’t gone to jail, I’d be dead now”

FourFourTwo Issue 383: Deeney (Image credit: Future)

After drunkenly stumbling into professional football, Troy Deeney spent 13 weeks in prison, but emerged to become a Watford legend. He still has ambitions for a successful managerial career, too – just don’t ask him about Dale Vince…

Moose sightings on Palace’s continental debut

FourFourTwo Issue 383: Crystal Palace in Europe (Image credit: Future)

Crystal Palace fans made the most of a first European away day despite their contentious demotion – FFT joined them in Norway as they serenaded boats and got sweary about UEFA and Evangelos Marinakis.

A Homeless World Cup lifeline

FourFourTwo Issue 383: Homeless World Cup (Image credit: Future)

A few days before Crystal Palace’s visit to Norway, the country hosted a life-changing competition like no other.

From the vault: Ronaldinho introduces Lionel Messi

FourFourTwo Issue 383: Ronaldinho (Image credit: Future)

Twenty years ago FFT visited Barcelona to chat with Ronaldinho. While there, we also got the chance to meet an 18-year-old Lionel Messi for what may have been his first in-depth interview with an English language publication.

Morecambe: back from the brink

Morecambe (Image credit: Future)

The Shrimps narrowly avoided being thrown out of the National League in August – new owners and the first Sikh boss in the top five tiers tell FFT how they plan to rebuild the club after the chaos.

FourFourTwo Issue 383: George Robledo (Image credit: Future)

A whole host of foreign players arrived in the Premier League this summer – all of them are following in the footsteps of Chilean striker George Robledo, who found the net with regularity for Newcastle more than 70 years ago.

Pedro answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo Issue 383: You Ask The Questions (Image credit: Future)

The former Barcelona and Chelsea wideman talks about playing under Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, World Cup glory with Spain and how Antonio Conte revolutionised the English game.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo Issue 383: Around The Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Max Aarons on stepping into the Old Firm pressure cooker after swapping Bournemouth for a loan spell at Rangers.

Non-league’s A-listers: With James Beattie calling the shots and the son of a World Cup winner in the dugout, National League South side AFC Totton are going places.

In Best & Worst, Burton Albion fan Jack Stout recalls horrific facial hair, pants goalkeeping and a legend of the Staffordshire streets.

View from the terraced houses: No Ticket? No problem! Six times fans found ingenious ways to cheer on their teams.

The toughest opponent: Since being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2022, former Ipswich Town and Sunderland forward Marcus Stewart has vowed to keep fighting.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo Issue 383: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Our latest merch selection features snazzy kits for you and your Romania-supporting pooch, a gorgeous throwback football and the finest boots that’ll turn you from Ali Dia into prime Beckham (disclaimer: some talent required).

Upfront

FourFourTwo Issue 383: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Know your mega-money signings and Scottish mascots? Prove it in our latest quiz. Then get a behind-the-scenes peek at how the Premier League’s new half-time interviews work from TNT Sports’ Jules Breach.

Former Aston Villa and Colombia striker Juan Pablo Angel tells us about the games that changed his life, and we debate which top-flight club, other than Liverpool, had the best transfer window.

In My Football, NFL star Olu Fashanu talks about idolising Wayne Rooney and his envy-inducing shirt collection, while Stuart Pearce picks an England legend and punk rock icon in People I Admire. We also visit a remote corner of the USA to witness the Marshall Islands play their first international matches.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo Issue 383: Players Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Millie Bright on why she had no regrets about missing the Lionesses' latest Euros triumph – despite shouting at the TV all summer. We also chat with Hector Bellerin about his time at Arsenal and making history with Real Betis, then reminisce about the formidable Lisbon Lions with Celtic hero Jim Craig.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo Issue 383: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

Matthew Upson retreads his breakthrough days at Arsenal as he picks a dream team filled with Highbury legends and international talent.